Hillcrest Hospitals removed from ‘emergency divert status’

TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest Hospital said all hospitals were removed from the emergency divert status on Wednesday.

Hillcrest South was the final hospital to get the status change on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Divert status means hospitals have asked local ambulance services to transport patients in need of emergency care to other area ERs.

Ardent Health, which owns Hillcrest, said all of its systems across the country were taken offline Monday after confirming a ransomware attack.

Appointments and surgeries across Tulsa were canceled or rescheduled while the hospital was offline.

Kevin Gross, CEO of Hillcrest HealthCare System released this statement saying in part, “Over the past 36 hours, hospitals within Hillcrest HealthCare System moved off emergency divert, allowing ambulance services to transport patients to Hillcrest Medical Center and five other regional hospitals throughout northeast Oklahoma. This continues to be a rapidly changing situation, and we are grateful to once again accept emergency room patients by ambulance while continuing to provide the emergency care that we are known for throughout the community. We also thank our community partners for supporting Hillcrest and our patients during this time.”