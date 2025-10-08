Hillcrest Medical Center announces opening of Obstetric Emergency Department

Hillcrest Medical Center
By Matt Hutson

Hillcrest Medical Center has opened a dedicated emergency room for expecting patients to get care from obstetric professionals.

Tulsa’s newest Obstetric Emergency Department (OBED) has:

  • An OB physician on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week
  • Specialized providers and support staff who are trained and experienced in obstetric care
  • Easy, straightforward access from Hillcrest Medical Center’s main circle drive

The OBED is open to patients who are at least 14 weeks pregnant and up to six weeks post-partum.

Hillcrest Medical Center says having a separate emergency room for these patients is vital for ensuring the best possible outcomes for pregnant people, as it allows for immediate, specialized attention.

Providers, support staff and leaders gathered in the lobby to celebrate this milestone and cut the ribbon for the OBED. Hillcrest Medical Center says this opening represents its commitment to healthy women, babies and communities.

