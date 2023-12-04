Hoax shooting call leads to lockdown at Claremore High School

Claremore High School

By Skyler Cooper

Claremore High School was placed on lockdown Monday after police said someone called 911 claiming there was a shooting on campus.

Police said the call was a hoax and that there was no credible threat to the school.

“We have identified two juvenile suspects responsible for the 911 call during the criminal investigation.” Claremore police posted on Facebook.Making hoax 911 calls is a crime, and we will forward the investigation to the appropriate prosecuting authority. We do not have tolerance for this unacceptable behavior.”

According to Claremore Public Schools, Will Rogers Junior High and Roosa Elementary were also placed on ‘secure in place’ status out of an abundance of caution.

