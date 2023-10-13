Hometown girl is living her dream in Nashville

TULSA, Okla. — Gracee Shriver has come a long way from her days as a young girl, belting out songs at the local BBQ joint. Gracee will be rocking the stage at Track 5 at Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, October 14.

Shriver stopped by the KRMG studios to chat with the ladies on the Oklahoma Women Want to Know podcast. Check out the full interview:

Shriver is from Owasso and says she has been singing as long as she can remember. Surrounded by musical relatives, Shriver says she picked up a guitar and started singing lessons at 9 years old.

Shriver tells OWW2K the story behind how she won her first guitar and how she got her start singing in church and performing at Trails End BBQ in Owasso anytime they would let her.

Shriver says she never wanted to be anything other than a country music singer and was eager to start her career at 14 years old. Her father, however, wanted her to concentrate on being a kid, she says.

Shriver says, “He said eighteen, I wanted fourteen, so we compromised at sixteen.” As soon as she turned sixteen, Shriver says she auditioned for season 17 of The Voice.

Shriver says there were only 2 spots left when she auditioned, and she was excited when Gwen Stephani and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs around. Shriver says, “It was just like God, the reason I picked Kelly because I was all Gwen.”

Shriver says she blurted out Kelly and that launched her into the competition. Shriver was eliminated in the knockout round, but was saved by fellow Oklahoman, Blake Shelton. Shriver took the stage during the top 20 eliminations but ultimately did not advance to the top 13.

Shriver told OWW2K about how nervous she was to audition and how she was bullied at school when she didn’t make the top 13.

At 21 years old, Shriver says she is living her dream of performing on stages across the country and all over Nashville.

Moving to Nashville at 17 years old, Gracee says she has met a lot of important people in the music business, and she is going to college to learn the music business in between shows.

Shriver talks about balancing college and her career with OWW2K.





