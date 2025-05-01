Hominy declares State of Emergency, public asked to conserve water

HOMINY, Okla. — The City of Hominy declared a State of Emergency and is asking the public to conserve water after the primary water line transporting water for the city was damaged.

On Wednesday, the main water line transporting water from the lake to the treatment plant was severely damaged after a section of the concrete chute was washed out and is believed to have crushed the water line.

This damage has completely halted the water supply from the dam.

According to the city, the only water supply now available is about 17 feet of water inside a nearby storage tank.

While engineers are set to arrive in Hominy early Thursday morning, the city said it’s possible the remaining water supply will be gone before they can complete their repairs and estimated the water could be depleted as soon as Thursday.

The city stated they’re working with the state to bring in water buffalos to provide residents with water.

The superintendent of Hominy Public Schools said the district will be closed on Thursday because of the water line break.