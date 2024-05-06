Hominy under a boil order due to E. coli in drinking water

HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy is under a boil order due to E. coli in the drinking water, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ).

ODEQ said water should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it or using it in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

People can also use bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption.

The City announced on social media that they will be out in the morning giving a notice to each residence.

We received a notice from DEQ that Hominy is currently under a Boil Order. We are complying with the State agencies and... Posted by City of Hominy on Sunday, May 5, 2024

The Hominy School System will also be virtual until further notice, according to the City.