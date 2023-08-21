Hot tips for fighting heat-related illness, and a couple common misperceptions

The Tulsa metro won’t likely dip below triple-digit heat for several more days, and the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) issued another medical heat alert Monday after a busy weekend in which they responded to 12 heat-related calls, resulting in 10 hospitalizations.

EMSA Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka tells KRMG that they respond to two main types of heat-related illness, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on heat-related illness here]

“Heat exhaustion is the more mild of the two,” he said Monday. “You may get headaches, cramping, nausea, light-headedness. And that usually happens if you’re outside and your body is kind of giving you some warning signs. If you start feeling those symptoms, don’t assume it’s because of what you had for lunch.”

He said generally fluids, rest, and getting into a cooler environment will help, though in some cases an emergency room visit may still be required.

Heat stroke, on the other hand, can be deadly, and there’s a stark warning sign that Paluka says should not be ignored.

“Heat stroke means that your body is shutting down because it can no longer regulate its own temperature,” he told KRMG. “The number one symptom to watch out for when it comes to heat stroke is if you stop sweating. If it’s 105 degrees outside and you’re not sweating, that is a major red flag. You need to call 911 immediately, and we need to get you to the hospital.”

The most vulnerable are senior citizens, people with underlying health issues, and children.

“We know that young kids can be more susceptible just because their bodies are growing, and it’s a lot easier to heat up as a 60-pound person than it is a 180-pound person,” Paluka said.

He recommends parents pay attention to how the kids dress, especially if they wear school uniforms, and try to ensure they’re in loose-fitting, light colored clothing.

He also urges parents to tell kids to get straight home after school, and not stay outside in the heat.

Paluka told KRMG that despite one’s physical condition, age, or prior exposure to heat - no one is immune to the temperatures Tulsa’s experiencing this week.

Acclimation, or “getting used to the heat,” just doesn’t actually happen.

“I think that that’s a common misconception,” he said. “You may feel more acclimated, but your body is still going to react exactly the same way whether if it’s been 100 degrees for 40 days, or if it’s been 100 degrees for four hours. Every day you go outside, your body’s on a clean slate.”

Another common mistake involves a misunderstanding of what it truly means to prehydrate.

“Prehydrating doesn’t mean having a glass of water ten minutes before you go outside,” Paluka said. “That means drinking 60 to 80 ounces of water 48 hours before you know you’re going to be outside for a long period of time.”

For more strategies to prevent heat illness, check out this page from the Tulsa County Health Department.