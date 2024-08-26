How the BBB says you can protect your credit following massive data breach

A recent data leak is putting nearly three billion records with sensitive information at risk, including social security numbers, names, and mailing addresses.

Basically everything a criminal needs to open up accounts in your name.

FOX23 spoke with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to find out what you can do to protect your credit in this week’s Scam Alert.

While the massive data breach includes nearly three billion records, that doesn’t mean the social security numbers of three billion people are at risk.

Still, the breach of a company called National Public Data, which gathers and sells information for background checks, is so massive.

If you live in the U.S., it’s likely your information may be at risk.

“Unfortunately, it could affect us all,” said Amie Mitchell, CEO of the BBB of Eastern Oklahoma. “We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls about advice about what to do now.”

She said the first thing you should do is monitor all your bank and credit card accounts and look for any odd activity or purchases you didn’t make.

If you find something, you can freeze that account, but there are things to consider before you freeze anything.

“You have to be careful with freezes because then you are not able to use your accounts anymore. But if you find a problem, you can freeze your accounts,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said there is a way to freeze your credit so no new credit can be opened but still use your credit cards and the credit you have available.

“When you freeze your credit you can’t open anything new. So any scammers that might have your social security number. They’re not going to be able to access that and go to a store and open a credit card or another kind of account. It will not prevent you from using your active credit,” Mitchell said.

The BBB recommends getting your free credit report through the website Annual Credit Report.com to look for any new accounts in your name that a scammer may have opened so you can shut it down right away.