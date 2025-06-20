How caregivers can prepare now for the arrival of the summer heat

TULSA — With heat and humidity in the weekend forecast, you’ll need to keep a close eye on loved ones with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says heat is especially dangerous for someone with dementia because their ability to notice symptoms of heat stroke, or dehydration, may be impaired.

Experts say to make sure you help your loved one stay hydrated and know the spots they like to go in case they wander off.

AFA advises family caregivers to keep a recent photo and medical information on hand to help first responders expedite search and rescue efforts.

Also, make sure your loved ones choose light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing.

Make sure the person has plenty of water and access to air conditioning or other cooling mechanisms.