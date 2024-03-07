Human remains in Mohawk Park identified as missing Owasso man

Timothy VanMatre

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. —

57-year-old Timothy VanMatre was last seen on security video leaving his home on March 19, 2023.

VanMatre was a tri-athlete who was known to exercise in the Mohawk Park area.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search with K-9s, drones, and OHP aircraft, but they were not able to locate him.

On March 5, 2024, a man searching for deer antlers near Bird Creek stumbled across several bones and a skull.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as belonging to VanMatre.

Investigators say VanMatre was found about a mile from where his car was found last year.

Detectives say there are no signs of foul play.

