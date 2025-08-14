Human smuggling suspect wanted out of Texas arrested for rape, kidnapping, assault in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a man wanted out of Texas for human smuggling was arrested in Tulsa for rape, kidnapping, and assault on Monday.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the victim reported that the suspect, Pedro Mejia, had recently contacted her about trying to work on their relationship.

“The victim said she allowed Mejia to stay at her home because they have children together, but did not want to pursue a relationship,” Tulsa Police said.

The victim reported that the day Mejia arrived at her house, he had been drinking throughout the day, and when he saw her on the phone, he began assaulting her, strangling her, and threatening her with a knife. He later raped the victim, Tulsa Police said.

The victim reported Mejia began assaulting her again later in the evening, but she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call for help, police said.

Tulsa Police said all of the actions took place while the victim’s 5-year-old son was home.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, a background check on Mejia revealed he was wanted out of El Paso, Texas, with a $32,000 warrant for 19 counts of human smuggling.

Mejia was arrested for first-degree rape, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, threatening a violent act, interfering with an emergency call, and fugitive from justice/outstanding warrants.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) 24/7 crisis line at (918) 743-5763 or click here for support and resources.