Humane Society of Tulsa want to identify pair who abandoned dog

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa says they’re trying to identify two people who dumped a dog at their adoption center.

❗️ Tulsa, we need your help. ❗️ Our team is working with law enforcement to identify the two people that kicked a dog... Posted by Humane Society of Tulsa on Monday, September 11, 2023

The Human Society says the incident happened on Friday, September 8th.

A couple showed up outside of their building and said they needed to surrender their dog.

The organization said they denied the request due to lack of space but did offer resources for same-day help.

According to the Humane Society, the two got into their car, kicked the dog out of the car, and drove off.

An employee allegedly saw it happen and rescued the dog, which was extremely skinny and neglected.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Human Society of Tulsa at 918-495-3647.