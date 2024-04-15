Hurts Donut location in Tulsa kaput?

It looks like Hurts Donuts near 1st and Detroit in downtown Tulsa is closed, maybe for good.

There’s no official word from the company, but there’s a sheet of office paper with the word ‘closed’ printed on it, taped on the door.

We called the business phone number listed for the Tulsa location on Google and got a recording saying it was disconnected.

The Tulsa location is also gone from the Hurts company website.

We also talked to a worker at a neighboring business who says it looked like it closed down several days ago.

Looking in from the outside, the inside of the shop now appears largely empty with a few scattered chairs and other furnishings.

We’ve reached out to the company for comment but have not heard back yet.

Hurts Donut opened the downtown Tulsa location in March of 2017.

