ICE agent dragged over 200 feet during traffic stop with illegal migrant in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A traffic stop in Oklahoma City turned chaotic after an illegal migrant attempted to flee, causing injury to an ICE agent.

Jose Melgar-Rivas, a Honduran national and ICE fugitive was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer after his car was pulled over by ICE agents Tuesday.

During the traffic stop, the driver allegedly attempted to flee and the officer became trapped in the door of the vehicle, dragging him around 230 feet. Melgar-Rivas fled the scene and was arrested several hours later.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons spoke to FOXNEWS about the incident, saying “He dragged our officer a couple hundred feet, causing multiple injuries. Luckily, he’s going to be OK.”

If found guilty, Melgar-Rivas faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.