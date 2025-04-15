Ice Cube bringing “Truth To Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ice Cube announced his first domestic headlining tour in over a decade is coming to Oklahoma City in October.

The “Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude” tour, highlighting Ice Cube’s forty year career, will stop at OKC’s Paycom Center on Oct. 4.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour, it’s a 40-year celebration,” said Ice Cube. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna’ be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

General onsale tickets for the tour will be available April 18 at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

An exclusive fan club presale begins on April 16 at 10 a.m. You can keep an eye on Ice Cube’s social media and website for more detail on how to access the presale.

The Paycom Center said the tour will offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet and greet and photo opportunities with Ice Cube, exclusive 7-in. vinyl, merch packages and more.

You can find more information on VIP packages by clicking here.