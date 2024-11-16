‘Impractical Jokers’ star James “Murr” Murray performs in Tulsa

James Murray, who rose to fame on the hit TV show ‘Impractical Jokers’, is in town for multiple live comedy shows this weekend.

Murr, as he’s known on the show, is performing two shows Friday and two shows Saturday at Bricktown Comedy Club .

Murray told KRMG’s Skyler Cooper how the TV show got started back in 2011.

“We loved prank shows and hidden camera shows, but what we didn’t like was... you feel bad for the people getting pranked.” Murray said.

He said they came up with the idea to flip the script and prank each other, but in public where you still get spontaneous reaction from strangers.

“The joke is on us... we’re the ones getting embarrassed, we’re the ones squirming.” He added.

Anyone who likes ‘Impractical Jokers’ will enjoy his comedy show, he said.

“At the end of the show, we actually play Impractical Jokers live.” Murr said. “I choose someone from the audience, put an earpiece in their ear, send them out into the streets of Tulsa... We all watch on-screen in the venue as live on the spot I tell them what to say and do.”