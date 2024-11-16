‘Impractical Jokers’ star James “Murr” Murray performs in Tulsa

James "Murr" Murray Comedian and Impractical Jokers star James "Murr" Murray.

By Skyler Cooper

James Murray, who rose to fame on the hit TV show ‘Impractical Jokers’, is in town for multiple live comedy shows this weekend.

Murr, as he’s known on the show, is performing two shows Friday and two shows Saturday at Bricktown Comedy Club.

Murray told KRMG’s Skyler Cooper how the TV show got started back in 2011.

“We loved prank shows and hidden camera shows, but what we didn’t like was... you feel bad for the people getting pranked.” Murray said.

He said they came up with the idea to flip the script and prank each other, but in public where you still get spontaneous reaction from strangers.

“The joke is on us... we’re the ones getting embarrassed, we’re the ones squirming.” He added.

Anyone who likes ‘Impractical Jokers’ will enjoy his comedy show, he said.

“At the end of the show, we actually play Impractical Jokers live.” Murr said. “I choose someone from the audience, put an earpiece in their ear, send them out into the streets of Tulsa... We all watch on-screen in the venue as live on the spot I tell them what to say and do.”

You can buy tickets here

Listen to James Murray’s conversation with KRMG’s Skyler Cooper here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!