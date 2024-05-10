Injured parents need help after Barnsdall tornado

Barnsdall — Ashley and Craig Green were both hospitalized after protecting their children from the EF4 tornado in Barnsdall.

Mom, dad and three kids were inside the home,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “And all that’s left is the foundation. The mom, she had to have surgery. She’s okay. It’s just amazing. The whole family they were kind of blown out of the house.”

After visiting the site, Gov. Stitt said it’s amazing that anyone in the home survived.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family says they will need to replace nearly everything.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say wind speeds reached up to 165 m.p.h.