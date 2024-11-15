Inmate accused of gruesome murder of little girl set for execution

OKLAHOMA CITY — The execution of Kevin Underwood by lethal injection is scheduled for 10am on Dec. 19th at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Underwood was convicted of murdering a 10-year-old neighbor at his apartment complex in Purcell to fulfill his fantasy of cannibalism.

Prosecutors say Underwood planned the murder over the course of several months, scheming to abduct, rape and kill the innocent fifth-grader and then eat her.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency.

“Kevin Underwood is a deeply evil monster who committed an unthinkable murder that took a 10-year-old child away from her parents and loved ones,” Drummond said. “The death penalty is the only appropriate punishment in this case and I urge the Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency and ensure justice for Jamie.”

The clemency hearing is set for Dec. 4.