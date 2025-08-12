Authorities apprehend inmate who unlawfully walked away in Atoka

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Oklahoma Department of Corrections
By John Filbeck

(UPDATE 2:30pm 08/12/2025) - Authorities have apprehended Clint Hernandez...the inmate that unlawfully walked away in Atoka Tuesday.

Authorities search for inmate who unlawfully walked away in Atoka

08/12/2025 ATOKA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says that an inmate unlawfully walked away from the Howard McLeod Correctional Center Tuesday.

Clint Hernandez (ODOC #893286) walked away around 11:30 a.m. He is currently serving a 5-year sentence for assault and battery with a deadly weapon out of Garvin County.

If you see Hernandez or know of his whereabouts, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Oklahoma Department of Corrections

John Filbeck

John Filbeck

Traffic Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!