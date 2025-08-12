Authorities apprehend inmate who unlawfully walked away in Atoka

(UPDATE 2:30pm 08/12/2025) - Authorities have apprehended Clint Hernandez...the inmate that unlawfully walked away in Atoka Tuesday.

08/12/2025 ATOKA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says that an inmate unlawfully walked away from the Howard McLeod Correctional Center Tuesday.

Clint Hernandez (ODOC #893286) walked away around 11:30 a.m. He is currently serving a 5-year sentence for assault and battery with a deadly weapon out of Garvin County.

If you see Hernandez or know of his whereabouts, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately.

