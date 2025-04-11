Innovation hub Gradient opens in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gradient, one of the largest innovation hubs in the country, is now officially open in downtown Tulsa.

With this rebranding, Gradient’s CEO Devon Laney said it’s a concept that’s turned into a phenomenon.

“The future of Tulsa long term from an economic development perspective is really about new businesses who are going to be the big businesses of the future, who are going to be the legacy businesses of tomorrow. We are helping grow those today. We want those to generate jobs, create economic impact and help diversify the economy and grow economic mobility.”

Laney said they’re looking to support all kinds of businesses.

“We support small businesses, brick and mortars looking to grow those businesses. We’re looking to support startups that are building tech companies and tech startups. We even support remote workers.”

Originally founded as 36 Degrees North back in 2016, the business has moved to downtown Tulsa and rebranded as Gradient.

They offer workshops, networking, and workspace for Gradient members.

“Now that we’ve got this incredible asset, how do we maximize the impact? How do we leverage this resource to the greatest impact for Tulsa and the Tulsa region long term?”

On Thursday afternoon, Gradient released its 2024 impact report showing a more than $1.4 billion impact on the Tulsa economy since 2019 while also helping nearly 500 businesses in the city itself.

“1.4 billion dollars in economic impact is all generated by our members here on site in downtown Tulsa and that’s across multiple industries. It represents job growth, sales and investments in those companies.”

According to Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, there’s no better place than Tulsa to have something like Gradient.

“The impact of Gradient is something we won’t fully understand today, but I guarantee you the impact is going to be something we’ll look back on and say it’s going to be a game changer for the city.”

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said Oklahoma is the 8th fastest growing state in the U.S. and to see something like this makes him proud.

“This is for you. This is for Tulsa. This is for the 77 counties. This is for those, yes, that are moving to Oklahoma but hear me on this. This is for Oklahomans that have a dream for a business and they didn’t know where to go. They do now.”

Gradient has several different membership levels as well as day passes that give access to their co-working spaces.

To learn more about Gradient and what they offer, you can visit their website here.