Inola City Council votes to buy Flock cameras

INOLA, Okla. — The town of Inola could soon get automatic license plate reading cameras—called Flock cameras—like the ones used in Tulsa after a city council vote.

On Monday night, Inola’s City Council decided with a 3 to 2 vote to bring Flock cameras into town, two weeks after they originally tabled the discussion.

“There’s no sound reason to avoid this,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. “We’ve got 50 percent of enough people in law enforcement to protect Rogers County adequately. Just don’t deny us a tool that we can use.”

Walton said he’s pleased with the city council’s decision because the cameras can be a great help to law enforcement.

“We’ve had multiple incidents where these have been useful to us in law enforcement to catch bad guys. Again, my question to anybody that’s opposed to this is tell me, whose life has been ill affected by a license plate reader and what means that they would want if their loved one was in danger: us to use traditional or new electronic surveillance?”

FOX23 went to Inola to speak with the community and see how they feel about the new cameras.

“I’m kind of on the fence,” shared Inola resident Kyle Dill. “I need to look into exactly what they do with them more, but I’m still kind of on the fence about it.”

Dill said he wants to do his research and properly understand both sides.

“I don’t feel like it’s really necessary to have in a small town, but I understand why they wanted to because it kind of helps protect it. We are growing more than I really like, but it happens. I’m still kind of torn on it.”

One Rogers County resident who’s been outspokenly against Flock cameras is State Representative Tom Gann, who represents Inola.

Representative Gann spoke with KRMG back in January about his concerns.

“That captures the tag and profiles your cars as you go down the road and then what happens to that data and where is it stored?” asked Gann. “Because when they have your tag number, when they have a profile of your vehicle with all your bumper stickers on there and everything, then where are the limitations on that and how do we deal with that?”