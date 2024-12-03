Inola High School wins T-Mobile’s multi-million dollar grand prize

Inola High School
By Crystal Kelly

INOLA, Okla — The Inola Longhorns are the grand-prize winners of T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights.

Inola was chosen out of 1,700 entries from across the country.

T-Mobile awarded $1.9 million to 300 schools, but T-Mobile says the Inola Longhorns went above and beyond the others to earn the multi-million-dollar grand prize package.

The grand prize includes a $100,000 grant for the school and a state-of-the-art weight room courtesy of GronkFitness.com.

The Longhorns will also get a new high-tech scoreboard, professional consultation to optimize the football field, and 5G network upgrades to improve player performance and fan experience.

To celebrate their big win, T-Mobile is throwing the Longhorns a celebratory tailgate party featuring live music and a 5G-powered halftime drone show.

T-Mobile says the Longhorns’ achievement highlights their commitment to going above and beyond to showcase school pride and community spirit.

Inola High School was one of 16 finalists for the football field makeover.

The Longhorns took social media by storm asking for votes and support.

Inola students reenacted a popular T-Mobile commercial, and the video went viral on TikTok.

