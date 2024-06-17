International murder suspect arrested by Tulsa Police

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted for a crime spree including a murder in El Salvador and another murder in Maryland was arrested by Tulsa Police on Friday night.

Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez was originally wanted for murder in El Salvador before he fled to the U.S.

Hernandez arrived in Los Angeles where he violently assaulted a 9-year-old girl and her mother during a home invasion.

He then ended up in Hartford, Maryland, where he killed a mother of five, Rachel Morin, while she was walking down a trail. Law enforcement believe that Hernandez was hiding adjacent to the trail where Morin was walking before attacking and killing her and fleeing the state.

On Friday night, the FBI contacted Tulsa Police and informed them that they believed he was in the Tulsa area.

The FBI and Tulsa Police went to a bar near 21st and Garnett and found Hernandez sitting at the bar and placed him under arrest.

Police said he initially lied about his identity and denied any knowledge of the crimes.

He was later booked into Tulsa County jail and is awaiting extradition.

Tulsa Police shared the following statement in part on Facebook.

“This is the culmination of tremendous efforts from multiple agencies across the US. We are proud of our Tulsa Police Officers for putting an end to Hernandez’s violent attacks on innocent people.”