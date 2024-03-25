‘It’s been a trip!’: Book on psychedelics returned to library 37 years late

Library book checked out in 1987 returned nearly 4 decades later A library book was returned over 13,000 days after it was checked out from a library in Weld County, Colorado. (Kobus Louw/Getty Images)

Librarians were shocked after a book on psychedelics was returned nearly 37 years late with a note saying ‘sorry so late, it’s been a strange long trip’.

Psychedelics by Bernard Aaronson and Humphry Osmond was due back to the Weld County Library in Greeley, Colorado on May 30, 1987, according to Daily Mail.

But the book- which describes psychedelic experiences first hand - was only returned earlier this month - 13,437 days or 36 years, nine months, and 13 days late.

High Plains Library District posted on Facebook on March 18: ‘Guns N’ Roses was still a couple months away from releasing Appetite for Destruction on the day this book was due!