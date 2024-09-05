Jenks High School athlete sues governing body for high school athletics over sports eligibility

JENKS, Okla. — A local high school football player is not being let into the game.

The player, who goes to Jenks High School, filed a lawsuit against the governing body for high school athletics because they’re not letting him play for Jenks.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) said the player violated recruiting rules.

Kayleb Barnett had already started his senior year, expecting to play at Jenks in football and track.

Barnett and his attorney said he is being robbed of scholarship opportunities.

“When I got the call I was shocked. I could not believe there wasn’t more to it,” said Tadd Bogan, the student’s attorney.

Bogan’s client, a student-athlete, is suing the OSSAA for not letting him play sports his senior year.

The OSSAA said he was recruited by Jenks High School while he played at Broken Arrow the year before.

“There is zero evidence that anyone from Jenks recruited Kayleb,” said Bogan. “The Barnett family did not receive anything of value and did not receive any promises. All it was was a child that went to live with his dad and going to the school district that his dad lived in.”

In a 25-page lawsuit filed by Barnett on August 30, the plaintiff is not asking for money, only eligibility to play sports at Jenks where he is currently enrolled.

It said his parents were not married and it was agreed he’d live with his dad for his senior year wherever that was.

“They made that decision around the time Kayleb was a freshman in high school. It had nothing to do with Jenks. At the time his dad lived in Broken Arrow, but by the time he became a senior, his dad lived in Jenks. So then if he’s gonna live with dad, he’s gonna live in Jenks,” Bogan said.

Bogan said Barnett tried to file a hardship waiver before this lawsuit so he could play sports but was denied by the OSSAA.

Then the board notified Barnett and Jenks that he would be ineligible to participate.

“The ruling was that documents indicate a Rule 9 violation. Nowhere in my knowledge of the law is an indication enough to take away somebody’s livelihood, or ability to earn a scholarship, or a living, but with the OSSAA, they have that power,” Bogan said.

A board hearing is set by the OSSAA to hear Barnett’s case in two weeks.

If they don’t overturn the ruling, the lawsuit is set to play out in a Tulsa County court at the end of the month.

That means even in the best-case scenario, Barnett will miss a third of the season.

The OSSAA said they do not provide comment on pending litigation.

Barnett was a defending track state champion while at BA and was in contact with colleges for both track and football scholarships.

Broken Arrow, who originally filed the documents alleging possible recruiting to the OSSAA, sent FOX23 the following statement

“We are appreciative the OSSAA has outlined a clear process for all student athletes and districts to follow regarding transfers. We will continue to work closely with them and our fellow districts in navigating these issues.”