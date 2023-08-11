Jenks Outlet Mall expected to open June 2024

Jenks outlet mall

By Ben Morgan

JENKS, Okla. — Construction resumed in February at the Jenks Outlet Mall, years after the process was put on hold due to multiple factors.

Crews installed a few steel beams and concrete walls before the pandemic placed everything on hold.

But after years of waiting, the Jenks Chamber of Commerce says the mall will open in June 2024.

In addition to the outlet mall, a handful of new entertainment developments are expected to be built in the area. That includes a High Five Entertainment center and a Pickleball complex.

Economic leaders say more updates are expected to be released soon.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!