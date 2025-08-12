Jenks School Board head Tracy Kennedy resigns

Tracy Kennedy (Jenks Public Schools)
By Ben Morgan

JENKS, Okla. — Two days before students go back to school, the head of the Jenks Public School Board is resigning.

Tracy Kennedy resigned after Monday night’s school board meeting due to the high demands of her new job, and needing to help her aging parents more, she told the board.

Jenks Public Schools posted to their website, saying, "Jenks Public Schools would like to express sincere gratitude to Tracy Kennedy for her 12 years of dedicated service to the Jenks Public Schools Board of Education. Kennedy submitted her formal resignation at the August 11 Board meeting, citing recent changes in her life with a new employment position and devoting more time to assisting aging parents."

In light of the resignation, Terry Keeling is now the board’s president, and Melissa Abdo is its vice president starting Tuesday.

A special board meeting is planned for August 26th to interview any applicants and potentially vote on a new representative.

