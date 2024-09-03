Jimcy McGirt, convicted child sex abuser & man behind landmark Supreme Court ruling, arrested

Jimcy McGirt (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

By Skyler Cooper

Jimcy McGirt was booked into the Seminole County on Saturday, according to jail records.

McGirt was originally convicted in the rape of a 4-year-old in 1997 and was sentenced to life in prison. His appeal, based on tribal sovereignty and his Native American status, led to the landmark McGirt Decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020.

The decision ruled that the state cannot prosecute tribal citizens who commit crimes on tribal land. The decision also clarified that most of eastern Oklahoma is tribal land.

McGirt was later charged in federal court and pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McGirt confessed to sexually abusing the child in August of 1996 as part of his plea deal.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled McGirt had served his time and he was released in May.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify why McGirt was arrested, but KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City reported it was because he failed to register as a sex offender.



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

