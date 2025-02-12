Judge dismisses rape charges against three Sperry students

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge dismissed rape by instrumentation charges against three Sperry high school students Wednesday morning.

The teen boys were accused of sexually assaulting a classmate and were charged as adults.

This incident is believed to have happened last October, and investigators say the incident was allegedly videotaped and sent out before it was brought to the police’s attention.

The two Sperry coaches and the high school principal are under investigation for possible cover-up of the alleged crime.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office released a statement saying they intend to appeal the judge’s decision.

“The alleged facts of this case clearly demonstrate the State of Oklahoma’s position that rape in the first degree is rape in the first degree whether it is by the use of a penis or by the use of an object. The Oklahoma legislature has long made that point clear. While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we stand by the filing decision in this case. Our office intends to appeal this ruling to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. We will continue to seek every avenue of justice for the victim in this case.”





