Jury finds man guilty of 2023 ‘execution style’ killings

Rodney Williams has been convicted of two-counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tiffany Culkins and Harry McElfresh.

According to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, Williams shot the victims “execution style” in Turley on January 5th, 2023.

The victims were found with their hands taped together and with gunshots to the back of their heads.

Tulsa County deputies said Williams went to Culkin’s residence the day of the shootings to sell her drugs. We’re told the investigation found the drugs Williams was selling were fake.

Trial testimony revealed Williams got rid of his gun after the shootings.

The DA’s office said Williams fled to Missouri after the murders where, according to trial testimony, he committed more crimes. Williams is said to have returned to Tulsa only to skip town again when a co-defendant in the case was arrested.

Williams was eventually arrested in California and brought back to Tulsa.

Williams was also found guilty of one count of a gang related offense and one count of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

The jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for Williams.

The jury also recommended 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and five years for the gang related offense.

Sentencing is set for April 21st.



