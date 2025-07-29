Jury trial starts for BA man charged with federal animal fighting violations

By Matt Hutson

A jury trial began Monday for an Oklahoma man and former NFL player who is federally charged with running a dog fighting and trafficking operation after nearly 200 dogs were seized.

The federal dog fighting case is believed to be the largest number of dogs ever seized from a single person in a federal case.

Johnson is charged with owning 190 pit bull-type dogs to use in an animal fighting venture, and for selling, transporting and delivering a dog to use in an animal fighting venture.

Johnson is charged with owning 190 pit bull-type dogs to use in an animal fighting venture, and for selling, transporting and delivering a dog to use in an animal fighting venture.

According to court documents, Johnson ran dog fighting operations in both Broken Arrow and Haskell. Authorities seized the 190 dogs in October of 2024.

Johnson played five seasons in the NFL in the mid 90’s for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Johnson’s trafficking of fighting dogs across the country contributed to the growth of the dog fighting industry.

The first witness was called to the stand on Monday and the trial will continue Tuesday.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to five years in prison per count and a $250,000 fine.

This is the second time Johnson faced similar charges. He pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges in 2004.

