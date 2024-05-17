Juvenile fires multiple shots into air outside 2024 Rooster Days Festival

Rooster Days 2024

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police said shots were fired following an altercation between a group of juveniles during the opening night of the 2024 Rooster Days Festival on Thursday.

Police said the altercation happened right outside the festival and a juvenile fired multiple shots into the air.

Police said there were no injuries.

The firearm was confiscated and one person was detained.

FOX23 has not been made aware of any arrests at this time.

Police said this will not change any of the plans for the festival and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!