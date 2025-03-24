The Latest - The Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” has pleaded guilty to robbing a Bixby bank teller at gunpoint in 2022. He also later cut off his ankle monitor while he was out of jail on bond. The plea was entered on Monday morning at the Tulsa County District Courthouse.

Xaviar Babudar now waits for his sentencing hearing which is set for May of this year.

ChiefsAholic Xavier Babudar, the man behind the well-known ChiefsAholic costume, was allegedly arrested for robbing a bank in Bixby. (@ChiefsAholic)

Kansas City Chiefs super fan back in Oklahoma to face state charges

January 14, 2025 - Kansas City Chiefs superfan pleads guilty to 2022 Bixby bank robbery

The Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” was in Tulsa County District Court on Monday morning.

Xaviar Babudar, known for wearing a wolf costume to Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium and posting Chief-centered content to his social media pages, is back in Oklahoma to face state charges.

Babudar was arrested in 2022, and accused of robbing a credit union in Bixby.

Following Babudar’s arrest, FBI investigators were able to tie him to a string of robberies across the Midwest.

“It began in Bixby,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “This case began because Bixby law enforcement was able to identify this guy and capture him.”

Babudar was charged in federal court and was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison last September.

Now, he’s back in Oklahoma. Babudar was booked into Tulsa County Jail early Friday morning.

“It took us a couple of efforts trying to track him down and where he was going to be permanently housed,” Kunzweiler said. “So, the efforts were there. It took us a little bit, but I’m glad to have him back here.”

According to court documents, Babudar was brought to Tulsa from a high-security prison in Colorado to face charges for the Bixby robbery. He’s also facing charges for removing his ankle monitor.

Kunzweiler said he believes Babudar deserves harsh punishment.

“We’ve got a teller who is definitely traumatized,” he said. “I mean, anybody I’ve ever talked to who’s had a gun pointed in their face, that’s something they are never going to forget. There’s a reason I think a robbery is just half a second away from a homicide.”

Babudar requested a new council in court on Monday.

The public defender’s office was appointed and a jury trial has been scheduled to begin in April.

Babudar will return here on Jan. 24 to face charges for removing his ankle monitor in a separate case.

Babudar is being held without bond in the Tulsa County Jail.