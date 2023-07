A Kansas man is dead after crashing his truck early Tuesday morning east of Medford in Grant County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Terran T. Towner, 40, of Sharon, Kansas, was eastbound on State Highway 11 when he drove off the side of the roadway.

OHP says the truck rolled several times and came to rest on its wheels.

Towner was ejected from his vehicle.

Towner sustained internal and external injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.