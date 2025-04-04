Kansas priest shot and killed, authorities suspect Tulsa man

KANSAS — A Tulsa man is accused of killing a Kansas priest.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), authorities responded to a shooting at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church rectory in Seneca on Thursday.

Nemaha County Sheriff’s deputies and Seneca Police officers arrived on the scene and found Father Arul Carasala, 57, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities took a 66-year-old Tulsa man into custody. According to KBI, he has not yet been formally charged.

The archbishop of Kansas City released a statement following Father Carasala’s death.

“Father Carasala was a devoted and zealous pastor who faithfully served our Archdiocese for over twenty years, including as dean of the Nemaha-Marshall region. His love for Christ and His Church was evident in how he ministered to his people with great generosity and care. His parishioners, friends, and brother priests will deeply miss him.”