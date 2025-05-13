KC superfan, ‘ChiefsAholic’, sentenced to 32 years for 2022 Bixby bank robbery

BIXBY, Okla. — Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” was sentenced to 32 years in state prison on Monday after pleading guilty to robbing a Bixby bank in 2022.

Xaviar Babudar, known for wearing a wolf costume to Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium and posting Chiefs-centered content to his social media pages, was charged in Tulsa County for the Dec. 16, 2022, robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union.

Babudar, who was wearing a mask, entered the bank and pointed a gun at the bank teller’s chest and demanded that she take him to the vault, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

With the gun still pointed at her and another coworker, he demanded that they remove money from the vault. Babudar left the bank once he had the money.

Bixby Police were called and arrested him. During the investigation, it was determined that the gun was a BB gun.

“The violence that Babudar exhibited to the employees of the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union was abhorrent,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. “He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country.”

Less than two months after his arrest, his bond was lowered, and he was released from jail in February 2023. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but reports show that Babudar removed the ankle monitor on March 25, 2023.

Babudar didn’t appear for a court date two days later and was apprehended by authorities in July 2023 in California.

After the initial arrest, it was revealed that Babudar was a Kansas City Chiefs superfan with a large online following known as “ChiefsAholic.”

Federal law enforcement began investigating Babudar and connected him to multiple robberies across several states. In September 2024, he was sentenced to 17 and a half years after pleading guilty in federal court.

He was brought to Oklahoma from a high-security prison in Colorado to face the state charges in January.

On Monday, Babudar was found guilty of one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of assault while masked or disguised and one count of removing an electronic monitoring device.

The Tulsa County judge ran Babudar’s 32-year sentence concurrent to his federal sentence. This means that after Babudar serves his 17.5-year federal sentence, he will be transferred to Oklahoma to serve his remaining 14 and a half year sentence.