‘Killer clown’ stalking sleepy Scots village leaving residents terrified

The Pennywise-style character has shared pictures of himself lurking around Skelmorlie, North Ayrshire, on a dedicated Facebook page.

Sky News reports the ‘killer clown’ is stalking the streets of a sleepy Scots village - leaving locals terrified. The creepy character, wearing a Pennywise-style outfit - complete with scary mask and make-up - even leaves red balloons dotted around Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire.

Wearing white gloves and a lace collar - as well as a top fastened with big red fluffy buttons - the clown has left the 2,000 locals in fear, according to the Daily Record. Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the main character in Stephen King’s 1986 novel IT, which was made into a 1990 mini-series with Tim Curry as the scary clown.

It was made into a two-part film in 2017, in which Pennywise stalks the streets of Derry, Maine, killing children. In the past week, a Facebook account set up by the clown - calling himself Cole Deimos - posted images of himself in the darkened streets of the village - and creeping along on all fours over a bridge.

In the book and movies, Pennywise tempts children to their death by making red balloons bob along the road and down storm drains, where he lies in wait to grab them and pull them into the sewers.

In other photos, the Skelmorlie Killer Clown - as he has been dubbed by locals - is shown ‘snarling’ at the camera as he stands behind a locked gate, and posing outside a shop in the village.

The clown has also left red balloons dotted around the village, which is just over 30-miles from Glasgow. One local, who asked not to be named, said he wasn’t letting his two boys - aged 11 and 13 - out at night.