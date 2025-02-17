‘Kingston’ expected to bring substantial snow, bitter cold to NE Oklahoma

The winter storm system dubbed “Kingston” is on track to dump several inches of snow in the Tulsa metro beginning Tuesday morning.

In addition to snow totals approaching 6″ in the city, the storm will be accompanied by bitterly cold air, with wind chills expected to be near -17 to -18 degrees F. Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Meteorologist David Jankowski at the National Weather Service office in Tulsa tells KRMG near-blizzard conditions could prevail Tuesday, with heavy snowfall and wind gusts approaching 30 mph.

“Snowfall totals, especially kind of north of Highway 412 all the way up to the Kansas border, anywhere kind of that six to ten (inches). And then you get closer to the Oklahoma-Kansas border, we’re looking at maybe 10 to 12 inches.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning which goes into effect at 6:00 a.m. local time Tuesday , through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

There is also an Extreme Cold Warning, which goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and runs through noon on Thursday.

The Weather Channel began naming winter storms in 2011 to better bring attention to the dangers of such systems, as well as better organizing information on social media related to a particular storm.