KRMG In Depth: City Council District Nine challenger Carol Bush

By Russell Mills

TULSA — After three terms as a state representative, Carol Bush says she decided to focus more closely on local issues in Tulsa.

So, she declined to run for a fourth term, and instead filed to run for what at the time appeared to be an open city on the city council in District Nine.

The incumbent, Jayme Fowler, had announced he would run for mayor, rather than run again for the council, but Fowler later changed his mind.

Bush, though, kept plugging away, and says she’s knocked on some 13,000 doors during her campaign.

The main issues she hears from the people on the other side of those doors, she says, are crime as it relates to homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, and issues with permitting and zoning.

