KRMG In Depth: City Council District Nine incumbent Jayme Fowler

TULSA — After announcing his candidacy to become the next mayor of Tulsa, District 9 city council incumbent Jayme Fowler changed his mind, and ran for re-election.

In the interim, he had drawn several opponents, but he survived the initial vote on August 27th to advance to the November 5th runoff.

Fowler tells KRMG his primary reason to run again is “unfinished business,” including initiatives on mental health, public safety, and homelessness.

But the project nearest and dearest to his heart is a massive renovation of Johnson Park, near 61st and Peoria.

He says he grew up in that park, playing football and baseball, and wants to see it reborn, as part of a renaissance in a neighborhood that’s had some issues in recent years.

