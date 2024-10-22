KRMG In Depth: City Council District Two candidate Stephanie Reisdorph

Stephanie Reisdorph is a candidate in the run-off election for Tulsa City Council District Two

Tulsa City Council candidate Stephanie Reisdorph Stephanie Reisdorph is a candidate in the run-off election for Tulsa City Council District Two (Russell Mills)

By Russell Mills

In the August 27th election for Tulsa City Council District Two, the five-way race didn’t produce a winner, and the two top vote-getters advanced to a November 5th run-off.

Both are political newcomers, but Stephanie Reisdorph tells KRMG she feels her experience in working as a mental health professional, coupled with her time working for the Tulsa Housing Authority, gives her an advantage when it comes to tackling one of the major issues concerning voters in this election cycle - homelessness.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth profile with Stephanie Reisdorph HERE]

She said she also plans to address public safety if elected, specifically trying to recruit more police officers.

Reisdorph tells KRMG that while she loves her work as a mental health therapist in a local school, she’s ready to take on some of the major issues faced by the community at large.

She says she’s also helped organize a neighborhood crime watch, worked on using federal Byrne grants to enhance public safety in the district, and has done a lot of work as a private citizen reaching out to unhoused people.

You can hear the KRMG In Depth report on Reisdorph HERE.

Russell Mills

Russell Mills

Anchor/Reporter/Show Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!