KRMG In Depth: Forged by adversity during the pandemic, restaurant industry emerges stronger

TULSA — Over the next few months, a number of new restaurants are expected to open for business in the metro.

They include Smalls Sliders, Clark Crew Barbeque, Kraken Killer Seafood, and City Hall Steak and Cocktail.

Perhaps few industries struggled as much as food service during the pandemic, but in the end, many also figured out how to survive by utilizing online ordering systems, delivery services, and other modern twists to weather the COVID storm.

Well, now they can count on both walk-in traffic and online ordering, one reason the food service industry appears to be doing rather well, and looking forward to a very busy summer.

Ming Tai Huh is a James Beard-nominated restaurant owner who operates six concepts in the Boston area.

In June of last year, he signed on to become the head of Restaurants for the tech company Square.

He tells KRMG the use of those online ordering systems, integrated with a point-of-sale system inside the store, makes restaurants much more efficient.

He admits there are concerns about rising wages forcing owners to make some tough decisions about either cutting staff or raising prices.

However, the National Restaurant Association predicts the industry will hire 200,000 new employees in 2024.

It has also predicted sales in the industry topping $1 trillion this year, and Huh says he believes the summer will be very strong for the food service sector.

