KRMG In Depth: Keeping the A/C going during a heat wave

TULSA — It may be the dead of summer, and northeast Oklahoma may be in the midst of a long streak of triple-digit heat indices, but it’s never too late to get important maintenance work done on your air conditioner.

That’s the advice of Air Solutions President David Rampey.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report in keeping homes cool in a heat wave HERE]

“Obviously, people during this time, when it’s this hot, are wondering ‘does my air conditioner keep up?’ and ‘why doesn’t it keep up?’” Rampey told KRMG.

And the primary reason for an A/C system to fail is simply lack of regular maintenance.

“Neglect is definitely the number one reason why air conditioners fail,” Rampey said, “so if we can solve that problem, we don’t have as many problems with keeping cool.”

So he advises homeowners who haven’t done so, to call and schedule a check-up for those cooling systems, even though it’s mid-summer.

“It doesn’t matter when, as long as you do it,” Rampey said. “So if you get it done in the middle of July, then next year as long as you get it done in July, I mean you’re still talking about the one year of cycle, in essence, so as long as you keep on a schedule, you’re fine.”

If you have had the maintenance done, and the home just isn’t cooling off properly, it’s time to consider other possible factors.

For example, if a large tree that provided shade has been removed, or if a new roof with a different type of shingle has been installed, there could be more stress put on the cooling system.

“Those are all things that, in the science behind how do we maintain and cool a house, especially during these extreme temperatures, all those factors play a role,” Rampey said.