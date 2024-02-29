KRMG In Depth: Political newcomer Melissa Myers running to become Tulsa County Commissioner

The decision by incumbent Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith to run for mayor of Tulsa has left her current position up for grabs, and thus far, it appears to be a two-woman contest to replace her.

Current City Councilor Jeannie Cue has announced her candidacy, and she will be opposed in the Republican primary by a newcomer to the political scene, Sand Springs resident Melissa Myers.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on Melissa Myers’ candidacy for county commission HERE]

“The reason why I want to be county commissioner is to bring that negativity that we have on the west side - I want to get it erased, start all over, fresh, bring in our constituents’ opinion, and be able to hear all of our constituents, and try to solve problems, and get the job done,” Myers told KRMG Thursday. “And I am committed to doing that.”

While she doesn’t have any experience holding office, she tells KRMG she’s got assets she can bring to bear as a representative of District Two.

“I know a lot of people, and I know the area,” she said. “I know the things that this area of District Two deals with.”

“I work in this area,” she added, “have for a long time. Do all my business in this area.”

She and her husband own and operate a landscaping business, Myers said.

Her interest in a possible run for office began when she worked to try and keep part of the new toll road in west Tulsa free, an effort in which she was not ultimately successful.

“I started doing a lot of research, and I just dove into the political side of things,” she said, adding that over time, she just felt called to take the plunge and run for office.

“I have never run for office, I am the grass roots candidate right now,” Myers said. “I just have felt the Holy Spirit tell me to go for it, and I do what God tells me to do so I’m in the running.”

She says her priorities will include listening closely to the concerns of constituents, overseeing road and bridge projects to see that they get completed in a timely manner, and shepherding taxpayer dollars.

Myers and Cue will face off in the June 18th primary, which may determine the winner unless additional candidates file to run.