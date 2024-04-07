KRMG In Depth: Previewing the Total Solar Eclipse of 2024

'Eclipse' warning FILE PHOTO: The Department of Energy is issuing a warning about Monday's eclipse that may be more directed to fans of the "Twilight" series. (Wirestock/Getty Images)

TULSA — The eclipse will not usher in days, or even hours, of darkness, nor will it trigger widespread communications blackouts or supernatural eruptions of otherworldly spirits - despite what one may read on social media.

However, those in the path of totality will certainly experience something unique, and most will say, unforgettable.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on the upcoming solar eclipse HERE]

The temperature will drop rapidly, nature will become oddly quiet, and humans will grow increasingly excited as the darkness builds to the moment of totality.

It’s something many people travel around the world to experience again and again.

And solar eclipses aren’t that rare, on a global scale, but are exceedingly rare in any given location on the planet.

So, Tulsa’s in a remarkable position because while the 2024 eclipse will only bring 95% totality to the metro, it’s a short wait until Tulsa finds itself almost dead center of the path of totality.

That will happen on August 12, 2045.

The last time any part of what is now Oklahoma was in the path of totality was on July 29, 1878.

As far as whether the weather will cooperate with eclipse viewing, the jury is out as of late Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologists are calling for cloudy, possibly stormy conditions in Texas, and fairly clear skies further north in Arkansas and Indiana, while the Tulsa metro and eastern Oklahoma will see a mix of clouds and sunshine that’s hard to predict with any precision.

Regardless of sky conditions, viewing a solar eclipse can be dangerous for one’s eyes, so ISO-certified glasses are a must, and devices like binoculars, cameras, or telescopes avoided unless specially equipped.







