KRMG In Depth: TCC Cyber Skills Center launches new AI Boot Camp

TULSA — Tulsa Community College launched the first cohort of boot camps at its Cyber Skills Center in 2022.

Cohort Four is set for early June in 2024, and the school has added a third track: Artificial Intelligence will join the prior options of Cybersecurity or Data Analytics.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth Report on the Cyber Skills Center at Tulsa Community College HERE]

Jeremy Wade is Director of the TCC Cyber Skills Center.

He tells KRMG the only requirements are that the student be 18 at the beginning of the boot camp, and be a resident of one of the 7 Tulsa metro counties: Tulsa, Osage, Wagoner, Creek, Rogers, Pawnee, or Okmulgee.

The boot camps are intensive, he points out, but designed with working folks in mind.

“They’re 24 weeks, so around six months,” he said. “They’re evening, so they’re designed to be accessible for people who are working. So they’re evening classes, three hours, three nights a week. They’re intensive, but it’s something that you can do. And we have many graduates who have worked full time, and done this, and got through.”

And those who get through, will have new opportunities to pursue, Wade added.

“You get a certificate, and you also have the level of skills that we think - and we’ve seen - can get an entry level role in these industries. In addition, we are building pathways to degree programs at the Tulsa Community College, and through transfer partner institutions, and you can get credits for the boot camp that will translate into a degree.”

Wade says there are 75 full scholarships available, which cover the $12,000 tuition and more, according to the TCC website, which says they include:

All tuition costs

Access to childcare

Access to transportation

Career-readiness support

Required equipment

There is also help available for those who don’t receive the scholarship, for example a no-interest payment program.

The deadline to apply for the June cohort scholarships is March 27th, 2024.