KRMG In Depth: Tulsa County Commission candidate profiles: Melissa Myers

The race for Tulsa County Commissioner in District Two drew six candidates, three Democrats and three Republicans, for the June 18th primary.

None of the six got more than 40 percent of the vote, triggering run-offs for both parties.

On the Republican ballot, political newcomer Melissa Myers faces Lonnie Sims, former Mayor of Jenks and currently a state representative.

[Hear the KRMG In Depth report on Tulsa County Commission candidate Melissa Myers HERE]

Myers was first drawn to politics when, as a resident and business owner, she advocated for a mile-long stretch of the recent turnpike expansion on the west side to be free.

That initial exposure led her to think about public service, she told KRMG Monday.

“I started unpacking the best places for me to do that, either at city council or a school board,” Myers said, “and I looked at the schedule and saw that this was a vacated seat, and I’m very passionate about my west Tulsa, Berryhill, Sand Springs areas, and I can bring a lot to the table.”

She admits her primary opponent, Sims, has a lot more experience holding elective office, but says her involvement in the community over the course of many years makes her a better choice for voters.

“I know Lonnie, he’s had more experience as a mayor, and boards, things like that,” she said. “But I have had other things that people don’t see. I’ve done a lot of leadership in aspects at the church, we do leadership conferences, we do life groups and connect groups. So, I’m very in the community, just not to a lot of people a lot more flashy, to let people know I’m out there actually doing things.”

She wants to advocate for west Tulsa, Berryhill, and Sand Springs, Myers said,

“We need to bring some revitalization to just that area, over into Crystal City, Town West,” Myers told KRMG. “We need a lot of help. We need a lot of love in our west Tulsa community, and I want to bring that to the table - bring some revitalization to our area, I want to see some of that money coming to us.”

KRMG has scheduled interviews with Sims, as well as Democratic candidate Maria Barnes; we’re still waiting to hear back from the other Democrat in the run-off, Sarah Gray.