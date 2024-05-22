KRMG EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller breaks his silence on his domestic violence arrest

Wednesday afternoon, Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller drove downtown to have an ankle monitor removed, after the District Attorney asked that a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault against him be dropped earlier that day in court.

The case was dismissed without prejudice at the request of the state, at which point Miller had agreed to discuss the arrest with our KRMG reporter, with the understanding that the conversation would be posted in its entirety, unedited and without further comment.

You can hear that conversation HERE, or by utilizing the player below.

Miller indicated that he will continue his efforts to retain his council seat in the upcoming municipal elections, and will wait to reapply for the Oklahoma Bar until he becomes eligible again, rather than appealing the board's initial decision not to grant him a law license.












