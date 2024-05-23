KRMG EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler explains his decision to step out of mayoral race

Tulsa District 9 City Councilor and mayoral candidate Jayme Fowler

District 9 Councilor Jayme Fowler Tulsa District 9 City Councilor and mayoral candidate Jayme Fowler

By Russell Mills

Late Thursday afternoon, Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler announced his decision to withdraw from the mayoral race.

He told KRMG in an exclusive one-on-one interview within an hour of that posting that he had two primary reasons for stepping aside.

“We looked at polling data. We looked at (the) amount of money being raised,” Fowler told KRMG

“We just really didn’t see a clear map to success, a path to victory,” he continued.

Moreover, he said, another candidate is about to enter the race - and while he didn’t want to share the name, he told KRMG he believed the man’s entry would be impactful.

“We understand that there’s a gentleman that’s gonna be coming into the race,” Fowler said. “I’m not privy to the details that is really gonna probably impact the dynamics of the race on the Republican side of the ledger.”

While technically speaking, Tulsa’s municipal races are nonpartisan, voters generally know with which political parties candidates affiliate themselves.

KRMG has learned the name of the probable candidate, based on information shared by another candidate and confirmed by Fowler, but has chosen to await confirmation from that man himself before publishing the name.



Russell Mills

Russell Mills

Anchor/Reporter/Show Host

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!