KRMG EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler explains his decision to step out of mayoral race

Late Thursday afternoon, Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler announced his decision to withdraw from the mayoral race.

He told KRMG in an exclusive one-on-one interview within an hour of that posting that he had two primary reasons for stepping aside.

“We looked at polling data. We looked at (the) amount of money being raised,” Fowler told KRMG

“We just really didn’t see a clear map to success, a path to victory,” he continued.

Moreover, he said, another candidate is about to enter the race - and while he didn’t want to share the name, he told KRMG he believed the man’s entry would be impactful.

“We understand that there’s a gentleman that’s gonna be coming into the race,” Fowler said. “I’m not privy to the details that is really gonna probably impact the dynamics of the race on the Republican side of the ledger.”

While technically speaking, Tulsa’s municipal races are nonpartisan, voters generally know with which political parties candidates affiliate themselves.

KRMG has learned the name of the probable candidate, based on information shared by another candidate and confirmed by Fowler, but has chosen to await confirmation from that man himself before publishing the name.







