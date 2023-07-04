KRMG In-Depth: Boom in pet ownership, burnout in the veterinary industry leads to a shortage of care

A recent study by one of the nation’s largest veterinary care companies indicates that the United States will need 41,000 more veterinarians to keep up with demand by the year 2030.

The industry is suffering from a double-whammy of highly increased demand, coupled with an exodus of workers.

[Hear the KRMG In-Depth Report on the shortage of veterinarians HERE]

One of the primary factors which has brought the problem to a head is the huge increase in pet ownership during the pandemic.

The ASPCA estimates that some 23 million Americans got new pets during the COVID crisis.

The veterinary industry was not prepared for such a massive uptick in demand, and that in turn contributed to burnout among veterinary care workers.

Dr. Mark Appelbaum, who operates a clinic in south Tulsa, says he can definitely confirm both a lack of workers available to fill open positions, and a sharp increase in demand for services.

“We ourselves could stand to have two more, and we have a hard time with trying to find veterinarians,” he told KRMG Tuesday. “Just finding regular staff, just nurses, receptionists, things like that (has) become fairly difficult for us as well, just like in the rest of the country. You know, it’s just hard to find people right now.”

He said as far as demand, it skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“Over the entirety of COVID - normally we run about five to ten percent growth in what we call new patient visits - and we had about 38 percent growth, just all of a sudden. And that’s not just us, that’s everywhere.”

In addition to the basic economic laws of supply and demand, he said changing attitudes toward animals have led to people seeking more, and better, health care for them.

“They’re part of our families. I think as a society, we’re getting more and more involved with our pets. Look at all the dog parks that have popped up, and all of the pet cafes, cat cafes, things like that that have popped up. Because as a society, we’re enjoying our pets more - and so we want more for them and better for them.”

Possible solutions include the increased utilization of vet techs, telemedicine, and increasing the number of seats available to students at veterinary colleges.



